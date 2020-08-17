Colleague tests COVID-19 positive, Tamil Nadu university professors accuse administration of not following safety norms

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After a professor tested positive for Covid-19 infection, his colleagues at Bharathiar University have alleged that the University administration failed to follow the government’s order of engaging only 50 per cent of workforce.

According to sources, a professor working in Department of Environmental Sciences tested positive on Saturday morning and was admitted to a private hospital.

A professor, on the condition of anonymity, said, “As per the State government directions, only 50 per cent of staff members should work as part of prevention measures. But the head of the department forced all the professors to go to work without fail. There are at least 30 staff and professors working in the department. Now, they all have to undergo Covid-19 test. Everyone is in panic. The University should follow the government’s directions properly to control the spread of the virus.”

Another professor said, “After the professor tested positive, the University had not informed the health department about it. As a result, the concerned department premises and the professor’s home located in the University quarters were not disinfected.”

However, University Vice-Chancellor P Kaliraj denied the allegations. He told TNIE, “We have been following all the government norms and have instructed the head of department to work with 50 per cent staff strength. The staff work on a rotational basis. We have informed the health department about the infected professor, and they will disinfect the concerned premises on Monday morning.”