Elephant injured in Coimbatore forest after biting country bomb?

According to sources, the elephant is suspected to be of the age between 25 and 35 years.

Published: 17th August 2020 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 04:35 AM

Elephant

Representational picture of an elephant. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A team of forest staff and veterinarians along with a NGO started monitoring a Makhna elephant (tusk-less male elephant) that was found roaming with an injury in his mouth at Maruthamalai forest on Saturday. 

The team comprising of Former Joint director of animal husbandry department NS Manokaran, Coimbatore Forest Veterinary Officer A Sugumar and the members of a NGO -- CWCT -- was led by District Forest Officer of Coimbatore Forest Division D Venkatesh.

According to sources, the elephant is suspected to be of the age between 25 and 35 years.

It was reported that since the jumbo’s lower jaw is injured he is unable to chew food and is discharging saliva continuously.

The sources said that the injury could have happened 10 days ago. 

“Based on observation, the injury might have caused during an infight with another male elephant. We have found a tusker roaming inside the Maruthamalai forest. We will know the cause of injury after we start the treatment,”  said A Sugumar. 

Forest officials said that from Sunday morning, the field-level staff have been placing fruits laced with antibiotics and pain killers near the spot where the animal was found roaming. 

“The animal ventured out of the forest at 4.30 pm on Saturday and returned back to forest near Bharathiyar University at 1.30 am on Sunday. There was no damage caused to any human and property,” said DFO Venkatesh 

Meanwhile, a cow died near Mettupalayam after it accidentally bit Avuttukai (country bomb) on Sunday. Forest Department officials said that the cow’s mouth was damaged when it accidentally bit the Avuttukai kept to chase off wild boars as part of protecting their crops.

The Mettupalayam Forest Range Officer S Selvaraj said that they have registered a case and further investigation is on.

Jaffar Ali, who is the owner of the cow, also filed a complaint with the Mettupalayam police station.

TAGS
Makhna elephant Maruthamalai forest
