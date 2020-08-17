Enrolment at Tamil Nadu schools to start Monday amid strict COVID-19 safety regulations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Admissions for Classes 1-10 shall start on Monday and for Classes 11 and 12 from August 28, School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan, said recently.

Admissions for students joining Classes 1, 6 and 9 should be given priority on Monday and students transferring schools in other classes too may be admitted from the same date.

All physical distancing and disinfection protocols must be followed during the process.

Admissions into higher secondary school shall start on August 24. Schools must distribute books and other materials on the same day that students are admitted so as to avoid gatherings once again.