Hitting COVID-19 for a six: Cricket, carrom, cards keep asymptomatic patients in Madurai in relaxed mood

COIMBATORE: The play is on, the asymptomatic patients are in no mood to give in to the Coronavirus, and they hit the ball for another boundary.

Though down with the infection and the social stigma attached with it, the asymptomatic patients at Covid Care Centre at Codissia Trade Fair Complex are having the time of their lives by engaging themselves in various games like cricket, carrom, cards and the like.

All through the day, the patients are fully engaged in fun-filled activities.

“For playing cricket, the men are making use of petiole of coconut leaf for bat and got the help of a discharged person to buy a ball,” sources said.

Some patients are even bringing DVDs to make their 10-day stay at the centre enjoyable. The health department is also encouraging them by equipping the centres with projectors and DVD players.

Patients with whom TNIE spoke to said that though they were initially reluctant to stay at the centre, their mindset changed after getting acquainted with others. A 21-year-old Tiruvarur native at the facility said, “I do not see other patients as strangers. It is up to one’s interest whether to play indoor or outdoor games.”

Recently, a video clip of a few asymptomatic Covid patients dancing to the fast-paced Kollywood numbers at the facility went viral on social media.

“We danced to give a farewell to a patient who got discharged,” said a 24-year-old patient.

A health department official said it is not advisable to make the patients glued to one place during their stay as it would lead to psychological stress.

“By getting to know each other, they could lower stress level and could feel at home. While playing outdoor games, they also get exposed to Vitamin-D.”

However, he also advised the patients not to exert themselves too much.