More COVID-19 patients in home isolation than in hospitals as cases cross 8000 in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: More COVID-19 patients are now in home isolation than in hospitals as the number of cases went past 8000 in the Union territory. While 1596 COVID-19 patients are admitted in hospitals, 1692 are in home isolation.

Releasing the information on Monday, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said as many as 302 cases and four deaths were reported taking the total tally to 8029, active cases to 4624 and deaths at 114 on Monday.

Among the new cases, 299 are in Puducherry region and three in Yanam region. Out of 1596 persons undergoing treatment in hospitals, 1450 are in Puducherry region, 68 in Karaikal GH, 75 in Yanam GH and three in Mahe GH. Out of 1692 cases in home isolation, 1545 are in Puducherry, 87 in Karaikal and 60 in Yanam.

Two men aged 58 and 70 and a 45-year-old woman died in Puducherry, while an 80-year-old man died in Yanam.

As many as 4627 COVID-19 patients have been treated and discharged including 184 on Monday. The positivity rate is 27.79 percent with 302 testing positive out of 1088 samples, fatality rate 1.42 percent and recovery rate 57.63 percent.

Till now, 53937 samples have been tested, of which 46456 have been negative and the test results of 712 are awaited. He said that it has been six days since the samples were sent to the laboratory in Andhra Pradesh. But the results of more than 400 samples are yet to be known.