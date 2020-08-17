STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin undisputed CM candidate of alliance in assembly polls, says TN Congress chief

Alagiri brushed aside the impression that the BJP is gaining strength in TN. He said those who joined the BJP recently are the ones who had been jumping from one party to another in the past.

DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: KS Alagiri, president of the Tamil Nadu unit of the Congress party, said on Monday that the DMK leader MK Stalin is the undisputed Chief Minister candidate of the DMK-Congress alliance in the 2021 state assembly polls. He said this in response to questions from reporters on the debate over the CM candidate in the ruling AIADMK government.

Speaking at a press meet here, he said the Congress party is getting ready for the elections. "We have allocated two assembly constituencies for our MPs, MLAs and former elected representatives to take care of election related work. Besides, we have identified 150 functionaries to carry out election work across the state," he said.

He said the party will formally commence the work at Tiruppur on August 20, the birth anniversary of the party's late leader Rajiv Gandhi. "We will conduct a consultation with local functionaries of
three assembly constituencies every week,” he said.

Alagiri was also confident that there would be no dispute over seat sharing between the Congress and DMK. "The seat sharing will be decided between Rahul Gandhi and MK Stalin and more than the number of seats, we are particular about which are the constituencies," he said.

He brushed aside the impression that the BJP is gaining strength in Tamil Nadu. He said those who joined the BJP recently are the ones who had been jumping from one party to another in the past. He also said no party will desert the DMK-led alliance and new parties will also join the alliance.

