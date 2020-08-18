Idol makers move plea against State over Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An association of idol makers has moved the Madras High Court challenging the state government’s decision to prohibit installation of Vinayakar idols.

According to the petitioner, Tamil Nadu Kaivinai Kagithakuzh Vinayagar Silaigal Matrum Kaliman Bommaigal Thayarippalargal Sangam, has already manufactured many idols and a huge loss will be incurred.

When several other festivals were allowed such a sudden announcement has put everyone in a difficult situation. Hence the petitioner sought for an interim stay on the order of the state government.

Meanwhile, another plea by a software engineer seeking to restrain Hindu Makkal Katchi from organising such celebrations defying government order was also moved in the High Court. After the right-wing organisation made a public statement that it would install over 1 lakh idols across the state.

K Illanchelian, a resident of Tiruvannamalai and working in a software company, stated that the right-wing organization defying the government order has recently announced that it will install 1,50,000 Vinayaka Idols across the state.

“Installation of such idols will create huge law and order problems. Uniform service personnel and other government servants belonging to crucial departments of the state are working round the clock to control the spread of Covid,” said the petitioner.Both the petitions are likely to come in the next two days.