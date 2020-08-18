STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IOC launches safety campaign for motorists

This scheme has been launched across Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Trichy and Salem and the campaign.

Published: 18th August 2020 04:47 AM

Royal Enfield bikes

Representational image (File photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In yet another joint promotional initiative, Indian Oil  Corporation Limited in association with Maruti Suzuki India Limited  have jointly launched a mega safety campaign throughout Tamil Nadu with a validity of two months, expiring on October 15, 2020.

Continuing a unique digital and brick and mortar concept, the cross promotion will provide motorists an opportunity to drive away with full year free fuel for up to Rs  10,000, protective face shields, vega face shields, titan goggles, and a Maruti Alto 800, with a total products offering of over Rs  1 crore.

Motorists riding two-wheelers will have to fill in minimum petrol worth  Rs   200 and four Wheelers have to buy fuel worth Rs  1000 and scan the QR  code to participate. The QR code will lead the customers to a URL which they need to fill and submit.

Customers will also receive a transaction id. This scheme has been launched across Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Trichy and Salem and the campaign. Best suggestions offered  by motorists in view of Covid-19 will be selected by a IOCL panel, a  release stated.

