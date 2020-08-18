IOC launches safety campaign for motorists

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In yet another joint promotional initiative, Indian Oil Corporation Limited in association with Maruti Suzuki India Limited have jointly launched a mega safety campaign throughout Tamil Nadu with a validity of two months, expiring on October 15, 2020.

Continuing a unique digital and brick and mortar concept, the cross promotion will provide motorists an opportunity to drive away with full year free fuel for up to Rs 10,000, protective face shields, vega face shields, titan goggles, and a Maruti Alto 800, with a total products offering of over Rs 1 crore.

Motorists riding two-wheelers will have to fill in minimum petrol worth Rs 200 and four Wheelers have to buy fuel worth Rs 1000 and scan the QR code to participate. The QR code will lead the customers to a URL which they need to fill and submit.

Customers will also receive a transaction id. This scheme has been launched across Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Trichy and Salem and the campaign. Best suggestions offered by motorists in view of Covid-19 will be selected by a IOCL panel, a release stated.