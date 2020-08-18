STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajiv Gandhi assasination: Nalini’s mother moves HC, seeks transfer to Puzhal prison

The two-member bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and VM Velumani hearing the plea, ordered the State to file a detailed report in a week.

Nalini signing the papers at a Vellore police station after being released on parole last year. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The mother of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case life convict Nalini has moved the Madras High Court with a plea to transfer her daughter from the Special Prison for Women in Vellore to the Central Prison at Puzhal.

In her petition, Padma stated that Nalini was beeing ill-treated by the prison officials and was not even allowed to contact her lawyer through WhatsApp video call, while other prisoners were let to let talk to their lawyers via WhatsApp. In the habeas corpus plea, it was also requested that owing to the alleged torture in the prison, her daughter be transferred on humanitarian grounds. With advancing age, it has become difficult for Padma to travel to Vellore and visit Nalini. Citing this reason, she has even sent a representation to the prison officials, asking them to shift her daughter to Chennai.

The two-member bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and VM Velumani hearing the plea, ordered the State to file a detailed report in a week.

