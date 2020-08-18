Ship services hit, Andaman & Nicobar Islands short of essentials

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the Andaman and Nicobar Islands grapples with Covid-19, the weekly passenger ships MV Nicobar and MV Nancowry have suspended their services between the Islands and Chennai port. This has also resulted in shortage of testing kits.

Director of Shipping Services of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Chief Port Administrator Captain Ashutosh Pandey said, services have been suspended as the Islands is under lockdown.

Iniltially, passenger services between Nicobar Islands and Chennai resumed on May. Later, it was stopped after 54 crew members of MV Nancowry tested positive in July.

A Chennai Port official said that since last 10 days no vessel from the Islands has arrived.

Captain Saravanan, who is part of a ferry service in the Islands said, the condition is worse with services of most vessels been hit.

“It is facing a grave shortage of testing kits. We have informed the government about the situation,” he said, adding there was a shortage of essentials as well.

On the resumption of passenger services, he said, once the situation is under control, usual services will resume.