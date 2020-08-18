STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Ship services hit, Andaman & Nicobar Islands short of essentials

On the resumption of passenger services, he said, once the situation is under control, usual services will resume.

Published: 18th August 2020 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

People wear masks to protect themselves from COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

People wear masks to protect themselves from COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the Andaman and Nicobar Islands grapples with Covid-19, the weekly passenger ships MV Nicobar and MV Nancowry have suspended their services between the Islands and Chennai port. This has also resulted in shortage of testing kits.

Director of Shipping Services of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Chief Port Administrator Captain Ashutosh Pandey said, services have been suspended as the Islands is under lockdown.

Iniltially, passenger services between Nicobar Islands and Chennai resumed on May. Later, it was stopped after 54 crew members of MV Nancowry tested positive in July.

A Chennai Port official said that since last 10 days no vessel from the Islands has arrived.

Captain Saravanan, who is part of a ferry service in the Islands said, the condition is worse with services of most vessels been hit.

“It is facing a grave shortage of testing kits. We have informed the government about the  situation,” he said, adding there was a shortage of  essentials as well.

On the resumption of passenger services, he said, once the situation is under control, usual services will resume.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andaman and Nicobar
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp