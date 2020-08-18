Velumani gives away awards to civic staff for Covid work

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani, here on Monday, distributed awards to various civic staff chosen from across the State for their relentless work on Covid containment. The minister said, sanitary staff and volunteers who conduct fever camps have been working selflessly to contain the spread of virus. The staff who received the awards were from Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Virudhunagar, Coimbatore, and Villupuram districts. He claimed that the State has adequate stock of all products required for Covid prevention and control.