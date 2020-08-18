Will maintain status quo, decision on dismantling Sterlite plant to be taken later: TN govt

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Soon after the Madras High Court refused to allow the reopening of India's largest copper manufacturing plant run by Vedanta's Sterlite and with clamour growing for its dismantling, Tamil Nadu Environment Minister KC Karuppannan clarified that the status quo will be maintained and any further decision would be taken by Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami at an appropriate time.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the minister termed the judgement 'historic' and said it vindicated the decision taken by the Tamil Nadu government.

ALSO READ: Madras HC refuses to allow reopening of Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi

"We just got a favourable verdict and the status quo would remain as of now. Any further decision on dismantling the plant or cancelling the land lease given to the Sterlite copper smelter will be taken by the Chief Minister. The Madras High Court order did not pass any directions for the government to remove the plant," Karuppannan said.

Asked about Sterlite's decision to appeal against the Madras High Court verdict before the Supreme Court, the minister said, "The Tamil Nadu government has a strong case and it won't be easy for Sterlite to get relief in the apex court this time."

In its judgement, the Madras High Court found no abdication of powers on the part of the state government and in fact, the bench said: " It is a proper exercise of power and jurisdiction." The court upheld the government's closure order which endorses the decision taken by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), in addition, "it takes note of the mandate under Article 48A of the Constitution, the public interest involved and directs permanent closure and sealing of the industry," the verdict reads.

Meanwhile, environment activist and retired professor Fatima, who is the 9th respondent in the writ petitions filed by Sterlite, told The New Indian Express that the state government should not wait for Sterlite to appeal before the Supreme Court and get relief, if any. "The government should immediately initiate action. Since that Madras High Court has delivered its verdict, nothing stops the government from cancelling the land lease and press for demolition of existing structures."

In fact, Fatima had filed a writ in 2019 seeking demolition of the Sterlite plant and restoring the site to its previous state by remedying the environment including the soil and water.