Aspirants need not wait to upload revised mark sheets for TN engineering admissions

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2020 officials have clarified that students who are awaiting their reevaluated Class 12 Board Exam papers can upload their current provisional mark sheets online.

The TNEA would obtain the updated results directly from the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), a senior official told The New Indian Express.

The clarification comes after confusion among some engineering aspirants. The last day to upload the mark sheets is Thursday. However, students who have applied for revaluation of their board exam results have not received their revised mark sheets yet.

The DGE released the scanned copies of Class 12 examination answer sheets on its website dge.tn.gov.in on Wednesday. For candidates who are not satisfied with their score, DGE has also opened a window to apply for re-totaling and revaluation.

While students who are satisfied with their scores can upload their marksheets for TNEA, those who have applied for revaluation were confused about what to do. Some even took to social media and asked the varsity to issue an official clarification.

"Students can upload the provisional mark sheets issued by the government. They do not have to wait for their updated mark sheets to come. We will directly receive the revision from the DGE," said T Purushothaman, the Secretary of TNEA.

A total of 1.6 lakh students have registered for TNEA this year, an increase of about 30,000 students from the last academic year. Random numbers will be assigned to students on Friday and the rank list will be issued on September 7.