STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Banks have special role in implementing 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' scheme: Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

He said that banks should encourage women in rural areas by providing loans for their empowerment and small ticket loans for livelihood activities.

Published: 19th August 2020 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy participating in state level bankers meeting on Wednesday

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy participating in state level bankers meeting on Wednesday. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Stating that the role of banks are very important in the times of COVID-19 pandemic to revive the economy and making people self-reliant, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said that banks have a special role to play in the implementation of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' package.

Speaking in the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) meeting for the year 2020-2021 on Wednesday, he said that the bankers' body has earmarked an annual credit plan of Rs 3281 crores for 2020-2021  and requested banks to be proactive in sanctioning loans to the priority areas of agriculture, MSMEs, animal husbandry, fisheries, housing, rural development.

He said that banks should encourage women in rural areas by providing loans for their empowerment and small ticket loans for livelihood activities. "Certain banks are not cooperating where they should fall in line and support the people. In Puducherry, the banks are getting 100 percent deposit, but giving only 70 to 73 percent support to people," said the chief minister.

"In other states it is more than 100 percent and it should be kept in mind and advised the banks to work in that direction. During the pandemic, the support of the state government for developing the economy and helping all sectors of the government is very important," he said.

He added that the district level bankers meeting should be conducted once in a month, so that bankers can have regular interactions for benefit to reach the beneficiaries and the target achieved,.

Development Commissioner A Anbarasu and other officials of the Puducherry government and banks participated in the meeting. Indian Bank MD Padmaja Chunduru addressed the meeting through video conferencing.

The action plan to revive the economy of Puducherry and various measures to mitigate the sufferings were also discussed during the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
V Narayanasamy Puducherry banks Atmanirbhar Bharat State Level Bankers Committee
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Sushant Death: Mumbai Police to hand over case to CBI, thanks to SC
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp