Banks have special role in implementing 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' scheme: Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Stating that the role of banks are very important in the times of COVID-19 pandemic to revive the economy and making people self-reliant, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said that banks have a special role to play in the implementation of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' package.

Speaking in the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) meeting for the year 2020-2021 on Wednesday, he said that the bankers' body has earmarked an annual credit plan of Rs 3281 crores for 2020-2021 and requested banks to be proactive in sanctioning loans to the priority areas of agriculture, MSMEs, animal husbandry, fisheries, housing, rural development.

He said that banks should encourage women in rural areas by providing loans for their empowerment and small ticket loans for livelihood activities. "Certain banks are not cooperating where they should fall in line and support the people. In Puducherry, the banks are getting 100 percent deposit, but giving only 70 to 73 percent support to people," said the chief minister.

"In other states it is more than 100 percent and it should be kept in mind and advised the banks to work in that direction. During the pandemic, the support of the state government for developing the economy and helping all sectors of the government is very important," he said.

He added that the district level bankers meeting should be conducted once in a month, so that bankers can have regular interactions for benefit to reach the beneficiaries and the target achieved,.

Development Commissioner A Anbarasu and other officials of the Puducherry government and banks participated in the meeting. Indian Bank MD Padmaja Chunduru addressed the meeting through video conferencing.

The action plan to revive the economy of Puducherry and various measures to mitigate the sufferings were also discussed during the meeting.