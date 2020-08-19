Coimbatore: BJP cadre booked for hoisting national flag on party's flag pole

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A BJP functionary and his supporters were booked under provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act (PINH Act) for allegedly insulting the national flag by hoisting it on the pole belonging to the party.

The party functionaries hoisted the flag at Ganapathy bus stop in the city on Saturday as part of the Independence Day celebrations, police said.

The issue came to light when videos and pictures of the tri-colour flag fluttering on the pole, which has a lotus emblem on its tip, were circulated widely on social media platforms.

On information, Saravanampatti police initiated an inquiry and registered a case on Monday against the party's mandal president Venkatesh and his supporters under Section 2 (insulting Indian national flag and the Constitution of India) of the legislation.

Police said further investigation is on.

In another case, around 50 BJP cadre, including the party's State Secretary GKS Selvakumar, Treasurer SR Sekar, District President R Nandhakumar, among others were booked by Kattoor police for alleged unlawful assembly in front of the party office on VKK Menon Road on Saturday for the Independence Day celebrations.

Similarly, around 40 persons, including Jaya Thilaga, an urban district president of BJP's women's wing, were booked by RS Puram police under Epidemic Diseases Act and Tamil Nadu Public Disease Act for assembling at Gandhipark junction on Saturday.