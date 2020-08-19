STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Edappadi seeks Union govt nod for Cauvery rejuvenation project

Also requests Centre to include TN in Atal Bhujal Yojana since it is a water-deficient State

Published: 19th August 2020 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

Cauvery

Representational image

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday sought a nod from the Union Minister for Jal Shakthi, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, for the Nadandhai Vaazhi Cauvery Project that aims at rehabilitation and rejuvenation of Cauvery river on the lines of the Namami Gange Project (rejuvenation of the Ganges).  

Holding discussions with the Union Minister on various issues relating to water resources through video conference, Palaniswami said, “The Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited is preparing a Detailed Project Report. Cauvery is the lifeline of TN, not only for agriculture but also drinking water.

So, I request that this project may be sanctioned as a special programme like Namami Gange Project and may be taken up as a national project.” Recalling that Tamil Nadu had requested to re-work the alignment of Godavari-Cauvery river project and to allot 200 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami urged the Union Minister to instruct the National Water Development Agency (NWDA) to quickly complete the detailed project report (DPR) and begin work.

“Similarly, the Cauvery - Gundar link is proposed within Tamil Nadu and is part of the National Perspective Plan for river development. I request the NWDA be instructed to forward the DPR to the State so that work could be fast-tracked,” Palaniswami said.

Centre must ask CWC to reject K’taka bid to build dam across Cauvery: CM

Pointing out that Karnataka has been constructing an anicut across the Penniyar river against the agreements in force,  Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said based on the Supreme Court’s order, negotiation committee meetings were held by Central Water Commission (CWC).  “As there has been no progress, we have requested the Union government to form a tribunal immediately. Urgent action in this regard will be appreciated,” Palaniswami said.

The Chief Minister said that  he had taken up a number of initiatives to ensure water security to the State by launching several conservation and augmentation programmes like the Kudimaramath scheme. As many as 6,278 works have been taken up at a cost of Rs 1,434 crore in the last four years, he added. Recalling that Tamil Nadu had requested certain corrections in the proposed Dam Safety Bill, the Chief Minister said the corrections should be included before the introduction of the Bill in Lok Sabha.

“The State which owns, operates and controls the  dam should have full operational control with regard to the dam’s safety,” he told Shekhawat. Palaniswami reiterated that the Centre should instruct the Central Water Commission and the Cauvery Water Management Authority to reject Karnataka’s proposal of constructing a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu as this would be in violation of the apex court order. He also requested the Centre to include Tamil Nadu in Atal Bhujal Yojana since it has been a water-deficient State.

As regards Jal Jeevan Mission, Palaniswami said updated baseline data of rural households has been uploaded in May. “For the current year, 34 lakh households are proposed to be covered by giving tap connections. For 2020-21, against an allocation of Rs 2,375 crore, we have allotted Rs 2,265 crore to the districts to effect 20 lakh household connections. Remaining 14 lakh households will be covered by converging funds of various schemes. We have already covered about four lakh connections and propose to complete the rest by March 2021,” he added.

Edappadi K Palaniswami Cauvery river
