Govt will tackle threats: HC on Hindu Munnani's move to install on Ganesha idols across Tamil Nadu

The petitioner's counsel contended that the statement made by Hindu Munnani was against the government order and was an open threat to the public disturbing the law and order.

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to pass any interim orders on the plea made against right-wing outfit Hindu Munnani over the installation of Ganesha idols across the state defying the state government order. The judges disposing of the petition observed that the state Government itself will take care of such "threats".

The first bench of Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, after recording the submissions made by the state GP observed, "We do not have administrative powers. The state government itself will take care of such issues.”

The bench also sought to know whether the petitioner is aware of the Government order prohibiting such public celebrations.

The bench refusing to pass any order observed that "the state has already passed an order and accordingly we dispose of the plea as the state government will itself take steps in the matter.”

According to the petitioner, on August 13, state president of Hindu Munnani Kadeswara Subramaniam issued a media statement condemning the prohibition order issued by the state government and declared that his organization will install Vinayakar idols in 1.5 lakh places.

"Installation of such idols will create huge law and order problems. Uniform service personnel and other government servants belonging to crucial departments of the state are working round the clock to control the spread of Covid-19 and also to treat those who are already infected," said the petitioner.

Citing several religious festivals that were cancelled in temples across the state, the petitioner sought the intervention of the court to take action against the organisation.

