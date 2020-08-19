Over 1 lakh applied for e-passes across Tamil Nadu

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the State government announced instant issuance of e-pass, more than one lakh people have applied, according to a revenue department official. The demand was such that at least 60 application were processed in a minute by the e-governance agency, said the official.

The traffic of applicants was such that the server crashed initially. This comes after State government said that those who provide their Aadhar details and mobile number while submitting the application online are eligible.

It is learnt that on Tuesday there has been a dwindle in the number of applicants with the state e-governance agency clearing about 36,000 applicants. The move has been welcomed by the industries. S Sridharan, CREDAI chairman, Tamil Nadu Chapter, told Express that the move allowed businesses, who are having sites in other districts, to avail e-pass and move workers. Hyundai vice-president BC Datta said that it will help technically qualified manpower who got stuck due to lockdown move to workplace.