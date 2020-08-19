Two murdered in separate incidents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two incidents of murder in Kancheepuram district came to light on Monday. In the first incident, Prathap (20), a native of Villupuram, had been residing in Oragadam and working at a private company nearby. He had gone missing two months ago. On Monday, Prathap’s body was found in a farm well in Oragadam, and his friend and colleague Nithyanandam along with two others were arrested in connection with the incident.

Nithyanandam was arrested in January last in a mobile snatching case. “When he was released in June, he suspected his wife to be in a relationship with Prathap. Nithyanandam invited his friends Prathap, Pooarasan (19) and Philip (23) to a farm land two months ago and consumed alcohol. After some time, Nithyanandam with the help of Pooarasan and Philip allegedly killed Prathap, tied a stone to the body and dumped it in the well,” a police officer said.

Oragadam police personnel, who were investigating the missing case following a complaint from Prathap’s parents, had interrogated his friends and finally found the body. The body was recovered from the well and sent to a government hospital for autopsy. Further investigation is on. In the second incident, a resident of Old Mambakkam village on Monday found a blood-stained knife in a vacant land.

Upon information, police recovered the knife and found a body dumped in another vacant land at Maduranthagam. The victim was identified as Karthik (33). Preliminary probe revealed that Sabari (30) of the same village and five of his friends allegedly murdered Karthik one month ago over some arguments regarding ganja sale, and the gang buried his body in the vacant land, police sources said. Police have arrested Sabari and launched a hunt for the other five. Further investigation is on.