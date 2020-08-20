5,986 new COVID-19 cases, 116 deaths in TN as number of patients discharged crosses 3 lakh

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as Tamil Nadu on Thursday recorded 5,986 new COVID-19 cases and 116 deaths taking the tally to 3,61,435 and toll to 6,239, the number of patients discharged crossed the three

lakh mark.

Chennai alone recorded 1,177 cases. Cases in Chennai's neighbouring districts continue to surge. Chengalpattu recorded 462 cases, Kancheepuram 291 and Tiruvallur 393.

Also, 5,742 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of people discharged to 3,01,913. The state now has 53,283 people under treatment including home isolation, as per the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu also tested 75,076 samples and 73,162 people on the day. Also one government lab, Government headquarters hospital, Cuddalore, and two private labs, Sundaram Hospital, Trichy and Ashwin FED speciality Hospital, Madurai, have been recently approved for COVID-19 testing by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The state has a total of 139 COVID-19 testing facilities. Among them, 63 are government labs and 76 private labs.

As per the media bulletin, 6,036 passengers who entered Tamil Nadu by various routes including air, sea and road have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.