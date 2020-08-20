Biggest COVID-19 spike in Puducherry with 554 fresh cases, eight more deaths

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Union Territory saw its highest COVID-19 spike in the last 24 hours, with 554 cases and eight deaths. This took the total tally to 9292, active cases to 3523 and death toll to 137. Among the new cases, 484 are in Puducherry region, 35 in Karaikal region and 35 in Yanam region.

Releasing the information on Thursday, Minister for Health Malladi Krishna Rao said that the rate of infection is much higher than that predicted with an average of 400 cases per day. Now out of the 3521 active cases, 1796 are admitted in hospitals while 1725 are in home isolation. Home isolation is also leading to more cases, he said.

Out of 1796 persons undergoing treatment in hospitals, 1627 are in Puducherry region, 86 in Karaikal GH, 81 in Yanam GH and two in Mahe GH. A total of 524 patients have been admitted to COVID care centres of private medical colleges.

Out of 1725 cases in home isolation, 1602 are in Puducherry, 87 in Karaikal and 36 in Yanam.

As many as 5634 COVID-19 patients have been treated and discharged including 322 on Thursday. The fatality rate is 1.47 percent and recovery rate 60.63 percent. The testing of samples has been enhanced to 1388.