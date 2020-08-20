Complete 4 lakh homes under PMAY scheme in 2 months: Paneerselvam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam on Wednesday urged the Slum Clearance Board to ensure that the construction of four lakh dwelling units, under the Beneficiary-led Individual House Construction project, is completed within the next two months.

The project under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) aims to provide beneficiaries Rs 2.1 lakh subsidy – Rs 1.5 lakh from the Centre and Rs 60,000 from the State – in four instalments as per the house construction progress.

The Deputy CM, during a review meeting, directed the officials to hand over completed houses for economically weaker sections at the earliest. He also urged the officials to provide sale-deed to beneficiaries under the World Bank-aided Madras Urban Development Project (MUDP) and the Tamil Nadu Urban Development Project (TNUDP), launched in 1979-80 and 1988-89 respectively.

The families in 732 slums across the State, were adopted under the projects to provide them with land tenure security. It has been a nearly four-decade wait for over 42,000 slum families to receive ownership rights of individual houses on government lands. Paneerselvam also discussed the transfer of funds and building of houses for cyclone Gaja victims.

Solatium for defence personnel’s kin

Chennai: Chief Minister Palaniswami announced an aid of Rs 1 lakh to family of Havildar S Thirumurthi of 173 battalion of Border Security Force who died when his gun went off accidentally recently.

Rs 5 lakh assistance for journo’s family

Chennai: CM Palaniswami announced Rs 5 lakh solatium to the bereaved family of Sun News channel Nagapattinam correspondent John Kennedy, who succumbed to Covid on Monday,

CM to review Corona prevention

Chennai: Continuing his visits to district headquarters to review Corona prevention works, CM Edappadi K Palaniswami will chair meetings for Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri and Namakkal on August 20 and 21. For Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur, the meeting will be held at Vellore Collectorate on Thursday.

Leaders condole policeman’s death

Chennai: Leaders of political parties have condoled death of constable Subramanian, who was killed in a country bomb attack on Tuesday. DMK chief MK Stalin expressed shock and urged for safety of police personnel. AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran urged the CM to handle such incidents with utmost caution.