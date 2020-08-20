DMK appoints functionaries to manage party affairs in Kallakurichi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With less than a year remaining for State Assembly elections, the DMK has appointed district

in-charge and committee members to carry out party activities in the newly carved out Kallakurichi district. T Udhayasuriyan, MLA of Sankarapuram constituency, has been appointed as the party’s district in-charge for Kallakurichi North district unit and T Karthikeyan, MLA of Rishivandiyam constituency, has been appointed the party’s district in-charge for Kallakurichi South district unit.