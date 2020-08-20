STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Tamil Nadu minister A Rehman Khan dies at 79

He had served as a minister for labour and revenue during 1996-2001 in former Chief Minister Karunanidhi’s cabinet

Published: 20th August 2020 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 11:22 PM

A Rehman Khan, a native of Periyakulam in Theni district, was a five-time MLA for the state assembly

A Rehman Khan, a native of Periyakulam in Theni district, was a five-time MLA for the state assembly. (Photo | Express)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former minister and senior DMK leader A Rehman Khan passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 79 in Chennai. Following a throat problem, he was admitted to a private hospital here a week ago, where he breathed his last due to sudden cardiac arrest on Thursday morning.

The five-time MLA was one of the prominent faces from the Muslim community in DMK for decades and was known for posing challenges to former Chief Minister MGR in the State Assembly by asking tough
questions on government decisions.

He is survived by his wife and two sons, both of whom are away from politics. A Rehman Khan, a native of Periyakulam in Theni district, was a five-time MLA for the state assembly.

Of them, in 1977, 1980, and 1984, he was elected from Chepauk assembly constituency. And in 1989 he was elected from Park town here and in 1996, he was elected from Ramanathapuram assembly constituency.

Though he belongs to the Theni district, he had never tested his political opportunities in his native district whereas he won from Chennai and Ramanathapuram districts

He had served as a minister for labour and revenue during 1996-2001 under former Chief Minister Karunanidhi’s cabinet. He had written several articles for various Tamil and English newspapers and magazines. His last rites took place here on Thursday evening.

DMK organizing secretary, RS Bharathi, who recalled Rehman Khan, said, "He was a big headache to the AIADMK government even in the times of MGR since he raised valid questions with logical reasons in the State Assembly."

DMK president MK Stalin, DMK women's wing secretary K Kanimozhi , MDMK general secretary Vaiko, former union minister and Tiruchy MP Su Thirunavukkarasar and others condoled the demise of the senior leader.

In a condolence message, DMK president MK Stalin recalled his oratorical skills and how he challenged the MGR-led AIADMK government during late 70s and 80s. On coming to know the news, thousands of DMK cadres and functionaries paid their last tribute to the departed leader.

Later,  DMK president MK Stalin paid floral tribute to the portrait of the departed senior leader at Anna Arivalayam on Thursday. In which, several DMK functionaries took part and paid tribute to the late leader.

