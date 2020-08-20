Holding the seed of a green future in the ‘palm’ of their hands

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Who says that the youth cannot be productive and creative with their 'idle' time? For instance, two students from Alangudi in Pudukkottai decided to put their free time to make the world a little more green.

Uvagai and Matchimai were at home due to the lockdown. The two sisters decided to plant palm saplings around their village a few days after the lockdown began. But why palm trees? Because, it is one of the sturdiest trees that didn't fall during the Gaja Cyclone, they say.

"Two years back, when the Gaja cyclone hit, our village was greatly affected. At that time, we noticed that most of the palm trees did not fall. We found this surprising. Our father then told us that palm trees are strong and they can even protect other trees," said Uvagai.

The sisters say that at that point, in the middle of the disaster, they were not able to process what their father told them. Now, two years down the line, the sisters chose the palm trees for that very same reason.

As it is the season of the palm fruits, the sisters have also started collecting the fruits. Each fruit has three seeds inside, explained Uvagai. They have even asked their friends and family to collect the seeds and give it to them.

"We started planting the seeds near water bodies and have planted more than 1000 seeds since we started. Now more people are getting interested in this initiative. Palm trees take at least 10 years to grow. During cyclones, they stand tall, and can protect the trees around them," said Uvagai.

On Independence Day, about 300 seeds were planted in Seriyalur village by the sisters with the President and Vice President of the village panchayat.

Uvagai is in her second year of BE Computer science and Matchimai is in Standard 12. The sisters are also thinking about planting mango and coconut saplings.