STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Holding the seed of a green future in the ‘palm’ of their hands

Two students from Alangudi in Pudukkottai decided to put their free time to make the world a little more green.

Published: 20th August 2020 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Who says that the youth cannot be productive and creative with their 'idle' time? For instance, two students from Alangudi in Pudukkottai decided to put their free time to make the world a little more green.

Uvagai and Matchimai were at home due to the lockdown. The two sisters decided to plant palm saplings around their village a few days after the lockdown began. But why palm trees? Because, it is one of the sturdiest trees that didn't fall during the Gaja Cyclone, they say.

"Two years back, when the Gaja cyclone hit, our village was greatly affected. At that time, we noticed that most of the palm trees did not fall. We found this surprising. Our father then told us that palm trees are strong and they can even protect other trees," said Uvagai.

The sisters say that at that point, in the middle of the disaster, they were not able to process what their father told them. Now, two years down the line, the sisters chose the palm trees for that very same reason.

As it is the season of the palm fruits, the sisters have also started collecting the fruits. Each fruit has three seeds inside, explained Uvagai. They have even asked their friends and family to collect the seeds and give it to them.

"We started planting the seeds near water bodies and have planted more than 1000 seeds since we started. Now more people are getting interested in this initiative. Palm trees take at least 10 years to grow. During cyclones, they stand tall, and can protect the trees around them," said Uvagai.

On Independence Day, about 300 seeds were planted in Seriyalur village by the sisters with the President and Vice President of the village panchayat.

Uvagai is in her second year of BE Computer science and Matchimai is in Standard 12. The sisters are also thinking about planting mango and coconut saplings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
palm trees green world Gaja cyclone
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp