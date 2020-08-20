Periyakulam inspector denies custodial torture claims

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Inspector of Periyakulam police station filed a counter affidavit before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court denying the custodial torture allegations levelled against him and his subordinates by a tea shop owner.

The counter affidavit was submitted before Justice R Pongiappan in response to a petition filed by one B Raja seeking action against the police personnel, compensation and a CB-CID probe. The inspector submitted that several criminal cases including attempt murder had been registered against Raja since 2010.

He also said that the police, on May 28, opened a history-sheet in Raja's name. "Only because of the history-sheet Raja has approached the court levelling false allegations of custodial torture," he said.

He also denied the allegations that the petitioner was seriously injured and was denied medical treatment. Raja suffered only few abrasions on his hand and back, the inspector claimed. He further pointed out that the judicial magistrate, at the time of his remand, had also recorded that Raja did not make any complaints against the policemen.

Justice Pongiappan adjourned the case to September 14 for further hearing. Raja submitted in his petition that he was arrested by Periyalulam police on May 28, based on a complaint filed by one Santhosham, a political functionary. He alleged that he was severely thrashed by the police during an inquiry and was later released on bail on June 2 due to his injuries.