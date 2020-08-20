Random testing & closing shops for 48 hours a better move, say Tiruchy shopkeepers

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Merchants welcomed the corporation's move of collecting samples from shopkeepers at random in commercial areas and closing only those shops that are affected.

Earlier, if a shopkeeper tested positive, the entire street would be closed, which affected the business of local traders and daily wager labourers. However, this month, the civic body has been identifying shops that are affected, closing them for 48 hours, and making sure they are sanitized. For instance, in its random testing of 17 merchants in West Boulevard (WB), only three were found infected. The shop was closed and sanitized, which prevented the entire area from coming under containment zone. Similarly, from samples collected from 98 merchants and salespersons from Eda Theru, one tested positive. This strategy would help ensure safety of the people as well as prevent the virus spread in commercial areas, said officials. "We will continue this periodic sample collection in commercial streets. We are expecting this strategy to prevent the virus spread among people visiting the commercial spots," said a senior corporation official.

Few residents wanted the corporation to implement random sample collection to more locations. "If a street is closed for 14 days, we would lose business for half of the month. Also, we will not able to give salary to our employees.

Therefore, the corporation should consider following the strategy in other locations too," said S Krishnaswamy, a shopkeeper in Puthur road.