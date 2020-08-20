Rivals in arms? Karur district in-charges of DMK, AIADMK test Covid positive

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: The Karur district in-charges of political archrivals – AIADMK and DMK – have tested positive for Covid. Transport Minister MR Vijayabaskar, who is the ruling party’s Karur district secretary, and DMK’s district in-charge, V Senthil Balaji, got infected on the same day.

Samples were collected from Vijayabaskar, who returned to Karur, his hometown, after taking part in a series of events in Chennai. They were sent for testing on Monday night, as part of the routine protocol. The results arrived on Tuesday, showing that he had contracted the infection.

His wife and daughter have also tested positive. All three of them were admitted in a private hospital in Chennai on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Aravakurichi MLA Senthil Balaji also tested positive on Tuesday. He had travelled to several places a few days ago, as part of the Independence Day celebrations. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Tiruchy.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is scheduled to visit Karur on Friday, to review the Covid containment works being undertaken in the district, and to inaugurate a few projects. Now, with the local minister being admitted in Chennai, there’s uncertainty over his visit, say sources.

That apart, samples have also been taken from the district collector and other officials, as they were in the proximity of the minister. Though the results of the officials are yet to be announced formally, sources say they have all tested negative. “Anyhow, it’s likely that the Chief Minsiter’s visit might get postponed by a couple of weeks,” they added.