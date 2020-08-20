Tamil Nadu government ready to sanction Rs 1000 crore for check dams across Palar River

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday promised that the State would allocate funds to the tune of Rs 1000 crore for construction of check dams across Palar river, depending upon the requirements, in combined Vellore district.

Addressing a review meeting held in Vellore, he said,"the people in Vellore are demanding construction of check dams across Palar. A project assessment will be done on it. We are ready to allocate Rs 1000 crore depending upon the needs."

Earlier, he had inaugurated the distribution of government welfare assistance to 18,589 beneficiaries to the tune of Rs 169.77 crore in combined Vellore.

Of which Rs 77.51 crore worth welfare assistance was to be given to 5,865 beneficiaries in Vellore, and Rs 78.39 worth assistance for 7,068 beneficiaries in Ranipet, and Rs 13.85 crore assistance for 5,606 other beneficiaries.

Foundation stone was laid for two new projects in Vellore and Ranipet districts:

- Two three-story buildings with 804 houses at Karigiri in Katpadi and Bathalapalli in Pernambut of Vellore district at a total cost of Rs 70.70 crore under the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board.

- And, a Panchayat Union Office building in Arakkonam of Ranipet district at a cost of Rs 28.3 crore under the District Rural Development Authority (DRDA).

13 completed projects at a total cost of Rs 55.03 crore were inaugurated.

At a total cost of Rs 40.66 crore, six projects were completed in Vellore, which included a police quarters and quarters for prison officers. While two projects at a cost of Rs 5.80 crore in Tirupattur which included a government boys hostel with 50-occupant capacity, and five other projects in Ranipet at a total cost of Rs 8.65 crore were completed.

The Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration K.C.Veeramani, Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel, Rajya Sabha MP Mohammad John, K.V. Kuppam MLA G. Loganathan, Arakkonam MLA S Ravi, three district collectors - A Shanmuga Sundram (Vellore), S Divyadharshini (Ranipet), and M.P. Sivanarul (Tirupattur) also took part in the event.