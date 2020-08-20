STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government ready to sanction Rs 1000 crore for check dams across Palar River

Addressing a review meeting held in Vellore, the CM said, 'the people in Vellore are demanding construction of check dams across Palar. A project assessment will be done on it.'

Published: 20th August 2020 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo| Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday promised that the State would allocate funds to the tune of Rs 1000 crore for construction of check dams across Palar river, depending upon the requirements, in combined Vellore district.

Addressing a review meeting held in Vellore, he said,"the people in Vellore are demanding construction of check dams across Palar. A project assessment will be done on it. We are ready to allocate Rs 1000 crore depending upon the needs."

Earlier, he had inaugurated the distribution of government welfare assistance to 18,589 beneficiaries to the tune of Rs 169.77 crore in combined Vellore.

Of which Rs 77.51 crore worth welfare assistance was to be given to 5,865 beneficiaries in Vellore, and Rs 78.39 worth assistance for 7,068 beneficiaries in Ranipet, and Rs 13.85 crore assistance for 5,606 other beneficiaries.

Foundation stone was laid for two new projects in Vellore and Ranipet districts:

- Two three-story buildings with 804 houses at Karigiri in Katpadi and Bathalapalli in Pernambut of Vellore district at a total cost of Rs 70.70 crore under the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board.

- And, a Panchayat Union Office building in Arakkonam of Ranipet district at a cost of Rs 28.3 crore under the District Rural Development Authority (DRDA).

13 completed projects at a total cost of Rs 55.03 crore were inaugurated.

At a total cost of Rs 40.66 crore, six projects were completed in Vellore, which included a police quarters and quarters for prison officers. While two projects at a cost of Rs 5.80 crore in Tirupattur which included a government boys hostel with 50-occupant capacity, and five other projects in Ranipet at a total cost of Rs 8.65 crore were completed. 

The Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration K.C.Veeramani, Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel, Rajya Sabha MP Mohammad John, K.V. Kuppam MLA G. Loganathan, Arakkonam MLA S Ravi, three district collectors - A Shanmuga Sundram (Vellore), S Divyadharshini (Ranipet), and M.P. Sivanarul (Tirupattur) also took part in the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu check dams Palar River Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp