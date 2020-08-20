STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Three idols stolen from temple in Madurai

The temple in-charge, Mohan, found the idols missing when he went to clean the premises on Tuesday morning.

Published: 20th August 2020 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Three panchaloha idols were stolen from the century-old Sri Petchiamman Temple here late on Monday night. The temple in-charge, Mohan, found the idols missing when he went to clean the premises on Tuesday morning. The temple is owned and maintained by a family here and is located on Petchiamman Padithurai Road in Madurai.

S Senthilvel, one of the family members and a temple trustee, said that five panchaloha idols -- Ponnarshankar, Vinayagar, Petchiamman, and two Ayyanars -- were kept in a box in the mandap of the temple. CCTV footage from a camera in the temple showed a person gaining entry to the temple premises by scaling the compound wall, breaking open the room and the box, and taking away three idols -- one Ayyanar (riding a horse), Ponnarshankar (on an elephant), and Vinayagar -- in a gunny bag. The elephant mount of Ponnarshankar was later found near the temple on Tuesday.

A team of sleuths from the idol Wing, fingerprints experts, and officers from the Thilagar Thidal police station inspected the spot. An officer from the Idol Wing said that the theft could not have been committed by a seasoned idol thief; it could be someone from the locality.

A police officer from Thilagar Thidal station said that the CCTV footage showed only one person, but he could have been assisted by someone outside the temple. The Thilagar Thidal police registered a case under IPC sections 457 and 380 based on complaint of one L Petchimuthu from West Masi Street.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sri Petchiamman Temple idols stolen
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp