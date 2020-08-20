STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Vinayagar Chaturthi caught in a political row

Even as the govt has decided not to permit festivities in public, BJP and fringe outfits continue to appeal & threaten

Published: 20th August 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Usually, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated at over 500 small and large pandals across the Twin City.

Image used for representational purpose only

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the brewing political discontent between the BJP and AIADMK, the latest ingredient is the tussle over Vinayagar Chaturthi celebrations. While the State government has decided not to permit any festivities in the public, to avoid further spread of Covid, the BJP and fringe outfits continue to appeal and threaten the government.  

As the prohibitory orders are in effect till August 31, the police have informed festival organisers that they would not be permitted to install idols this year. This has come as a big jolt for right-wing organisations that have shaped this festival into an event of public mobilization across the country.  

In Tamil Nadu, the festivities and mobilization around the festival has grown steadily since the nineties, and the Hindu Munnani has played a crucial part in it. Installation of 10-20 feet tall idols, which were not a regular sight in Tamil Nadu until then, became synonymous with the festival as in Mumbai and Hyderabad, accompanied by music, chants, and massive gatherings. 

This year, ahead of a major election, the festivities have been stalled. The BJP, understandably, is upset. H Raja’s statement on Wednesday, in this context, sparked security concerns, as he claimed that the lack of permission had made the festival a “battleground” for Hindus, and called upon the public to gear-up for the festival. 

While the ruling government seems to be viewing these matters as a security and health concern, the a few BJP and its fringe outfit leaders continue to attract unpopular attention. In July, a youngster associated with the Bharat Sena was arrested and booked under the stringent National Security Act for desecrating a Periyar statue.

A week later, a similar attempt was made on the statue of AIADMK founder, MG Ramachandran, in Puducherry. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami termed the act as “shameful and barbaric.” This was followed by controversial statements by BJP’s S Ve Shekhar, who was later booked under the National Honour Act for insulting the Tricolour.         

Subsequently, BJP State General Secretary GKS Selvakumar and few others were charged with violations of prohibitory orders issued under the Epidemic Diseases Act and various other provisions under IPC, for hoisting the Tricolour at the party office in Coimbatore. Combined, these incidents have strained the BJP-AIADMK relations, but its leaders continue to assert all-is-well.

“The organisations have sought just one day to install the idols, but police refused it,” says BJP spokesperson Narayanan Tirupathy. “The decision is unfair and unacceptable.” He, however, maintained that the alliance with AIADMK was intact and there was no strain in the relationship. 

AIADMK spokesperson Vaigai Chelvan attributed the government’s decision to Covid-19 outbreak and rubbished rumours of other motives. “Several festivals have been cancelled during lockdown. Permission for Vinayagar Chuturthi is routine process and it cannot be linked with ideological differences between two parties.”

KMDK urges State government to permit Chaturthi celebrations
Chennai: DMK ally Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi on Wednesday urged the State government to offer permission to celebrate Vinayagar Chaturthi in public places. In a statement, the party’s general secretary ER Eswaran said, it was not logical to deny permission to celebrate the festival when the government has permitted reopening of liquor shops. KMDK is the first party from the DMK-led alliance to voice support with the demand of Hindutva groups on the issue

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vinayagar Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi BJP AIADMK
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Sushant Death: Mumbai Police to hand over case to CBI, thanks to SC
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp