STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK, Congress begin identifying ‘favourable’ constituencies

Gearing up for the Assembly elections next year, leaders of DMK and Congress have begun identifying constituencies that may work in their favour.

Published: 21st August 2020 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

DMK flag

For representational purposes

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Gearing up for the Assembly elections next year, leaders of DMK and Congress have begun identifying constituencies that may work in their favour. They have also turned to cadre for their opinions and suggestions.

According to sources, DMK is also spotting constituencies favourable to their allies, in order to avoid an eleventh-hour tension during seat-sharing talks. “DMK leadership has requested the Congress State unit to identify a decent number of segments that would back them in the polls,” sources added.

The Congress had managed to win only eight out its 41 allocated seats in the last general elections, and DMK wants to avoid such a situation this time around, said sources. TNCC president KS Alagiri commenced party’s pre-election works from Tirupur on Thursday.

“Our pre-election works will have three phases. First, we would take feedback from district presidents and booth-level functionaries, and they will also be assigned some tasks. In this phase, the State unit will visit three constituencies per week. In the next phase, our State-level functionaries will check if booth-level leaders have completed their tasks. Lastly, we will conduct rallies to reach out to voters,” Alagiri told TNIE.

The DMK is leaving no stone unturned this time. Party principal secretary and former minister KN Nehru has been touring across the State for the last three months to settle any disputes among functionaries.
A DMK source said, “During the 2016 polls, party witnessed stiff opposition from cadres against declared candidates in some segments. Declared candidates in some constituencies even refused to contest.” A source close to party leadership said, “DMK does not want to earn the wrath of alliance party cadre. If the alliance has visible influence in a particular constituency it would be allocated to them.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress DMK Assembly elections
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp