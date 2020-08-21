Funding for schemes will not be cut: Palaniswami

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday stated that the Covid pandemic has inflicted huge revenue loss on the State, but the belts have not been tightened as far as spending for schemes is concerned.

The Chief Minister said Tamil Nadu has earned laurels for Covid control activities as it tops in testing and recovery rates, and has performed far better than other states. “We have 136 testing centres. Till Wednesday, 39,13,523 samples have been tested. Tamil Nadu tops in testing in the country and low fatality figures.” Explaining the figures of infected persons, those discharged and the death toll, he noted that the government is spending Rs 20-23 crore per day for Covid control activities and treatment. He noted that fever camps, held in large numbers across the State, has helped contain the spread of Covid virus.

Inter-linking of rivers

Stressing the need for inter-linking of rivers, he said that preparation of a detailed project report for Thenpennai-Palar linking project at a cost of Rs 648 crore for a stretch of 54 kms is going on, and the government would revive the dam project at Bathalapalli in Vellore district in order to fulfill the aspirations of the local people. The Bathalapalli dam project was given up after some preliminary works were launched in 2005.

Disposal of chromium sludge

Referring to a proposal for safe treatment of chromium effluents piled up at an abandoned chemical factory in Ranipet, Palaniswami said the State government has sought funds to the tune of Rs 600 crore from the Centre for executing the disposal plan. Earlier, the Chief Minister held a review meeting with government departments to discuss implementation of schemes and Covid-control activities carried out in Vellore, Tirupattur and Ranipet districts.

Ministers KC Veeramani (Commercial Taxes and Registration) and Nilofer Kafeel (Labour and Employment), District Collectors A Shanmuga Sundaram (Vellore), MP Sivanarul (Tirupattur) and S Divyadharshini (Ranipet), Rajya Sabha member Mohammed John, MLA S Ravi and Aavin district chairman T Velazhagan participated at the event. Interactions with representatives of industries, farmers and self help groups (SHGs) were also held.

Projects launched

Palaniswami also inaugurated the distribution of government welfare assistance worth Rs 169.77 crore to 18,589 beneficiaries in the combined Vellore district. Foundation stone was laid for two new projects in Vellore and Ranipet districts and six completed projects at a total cost of Rs 55.03 crore were inaugurated.

Dharmapuri MP denied entry into CM’s review meeting

Dharmapuri: Member of Parliament from Dharmapuri DNV S Senthilkumar was denied entry into Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s review meeting on Thursday. Sources said that Senthilkumar went to file a petition opposing the construction of the Chennai-Salem Greenfield Express project. Speaking to reporters, he claimed that no public representative was invited to the meeting.