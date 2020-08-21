STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Funding for schemes will not be cut: Palaniswami

Huge revenue loss inflicted by Covid won’t affect funding, he says

Published: 21st August 2020 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

CM Palaniswami distributing welfare schemes to beneficiaries from Vellore, Tirupattur and Ranipet districts

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday stated that the Covid pandemic has inflicted huge revenue loss on the State, but the belts have not been tightened as far as spending for schemes is concerned.

The Chief Minister said Tamil Nadu has earned laurels for Covid control activities as it tops in testing and recovery rates, and has performed far better than other states. “We have 136 testing centres. Till Wednesday, 39,13,523 samples have been tested. Tamil Nadu tops in testing in the country and low fatality figures.” Explaining the figures of infected persons, those discharged and the death toll, he noted that the government is spending Rs 20-23 crore per day for Covid control activities and treatment. He noted that fever camps, held in large numbers across the State, has helped contain the spread of Covid virus.

Inter-linking of rivers
Stressing the need for inter-linking of rivers, he said that preparation of a detailed project report for Thenpennai-Palar linking project at a cost of Rs 648 crore for a stretch of 54 kms is going on, and the government would revive the dam project at Bathalapalli in Vellore district in order to fulfill the aspirations of the local people. The Bathalapalli dam project was given up after some preliminary works were launched in 2005.

Disposal of chromium sludge
Referring to a proposal for safe treatment of chromium effluents piled up at an abandoned chemical factory in Ranipet, Palaniswami said the State government has sought funds to the tune of Rs 600 crore from the Centre for executing the disposal plan. Earlier, the Chief Minister held a review meeting with government departments to discuss implementation of schemes and Covid-control activities carried out in Vellore, Tirupattur and Ranipet districts.

Ministers KC Veeramani (Commercial Taxes and Registration) and Nilofer Kafeel (Labour and Employment), District Collectors A Shanmuga Sundaram (Vellore), MP Sivanarul (Tirupattur) and S Divyadharshini (Ranipet), Rajya Sabha member Mohammed John, MLA S Ravi and Aavin district chairman T Velazhagan participated at the event. Interactions with representatives of industries, farmers and self help groups (SHGs) were also held.

Projects launched
Palaniswami also inaugurated the distribution of government welfare assistance worth Rs 169.77 crore to 18,589 beneficiaries in the combined Vellore district. Foundation stone was laid for two new projects in Vellore and Ranipet districts and six completed projects at a total cost of Rs 55.03 crore were inaugurated.

Dharmapuri MP denied entry into CM’s review meeting
Dharmapuri: Member of Parliament from Dharmapuri DNV S Senthilkumar was denied entry into Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s review meeting on Thursday. Sources said that Senthilkumar went to file a petition opposing the construction of the Chennai-Salem Greenfield Express project. Speaking to reporters, he claimed that no public representative was invited to the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp