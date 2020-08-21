Idol vandalised in Coimbatore, police zero-in on 82-year-old

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tension prevailed near Town Hall in the city after an idol of Lord Ganesha installed on the roadside was vandalised on Thursday. Hours after the issue came to light, City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan formed three special teams, which zeroed in on an 82-year-old man. The octogenarian had allegedly damaged the idol to make space for the expansion works of his house.

Police sources told TNIE that a few locals had installed the idol, some years ago, to keep the place clean near Kamatchi Amman temple, situated near the junction of Sulivan Street and Big Bazaar Street. After news of the idol’s damage spread, a Hindu outfit members swarmed the spot and demanded the arrest of the miscreants.

However, the situation was brought under control by the police personnel deployed there. Meanwhile, the special teams conducted an inquiry with the locals. After sifting through CCTV footage, they found the idol to be vandalised by one Rajappan (82) at 11.30 pm on Wednesday night. The police said that the elderly man confessed to having attempted to vacate the idol, which was hindering his house’s expansion works. Later, he was released after a strict warning. Further investigation is underway.