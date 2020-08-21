STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madurai has witnessed 100 years’ growth in just 4.5 years: Sellur K Raju

Pointing out an incident, he said that in 1996, when AIADMK councillors from urban local body sought funding for projects, the then CM M Karunanidhi provided only Rs 1 crore.

Sellur K Raju (File photo | EPS)

MADURAI: Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju said that unlike DMK, AIADMK has invested thousands of crores on various developmental projects here and the district has witnessed a growth of 100 years in just four-and-a half years.

Pointing out an incident, he said that in 1996, when AIADMK councillors from urban local body sought funding for projects, the then CM M Karunanidhi provided only Rs 1 crore. “Despite opposition, the fund was used for building an over-bridge at Periyar bus terminus. However, it was demolished later.” He said that making Madurai a smart city was the dream of late CM J Jayalalithaa, and that “her political heirs” CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam, made it true.

On the second capital issue he said, “Suggestions have been made on behalf of ministers. CM will take a call.” Citing the yet-to-be implemented `1,020-crore-worth round-the-clock water supply scheme, he said, “Residents would not face drinking water scarcity for the next 60 years.” Inspecting the projects under Smart City Mission on Thursday, Raju said that the projects would be completed by 2021. Further, with only eight months left for Assembly polls, he said, ‘a new Madurai’ would be born in eight months.

