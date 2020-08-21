New coast guard vessel commissioned

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary K Shanmugam on Thursday commissioned Indian Coast Guard Ship C-449, the 49th amongst the 54 in their series being indigenously designed and built by Larsen and Toubro.

The induction of this ship is part of ongoing efforts by the Coast Guard to strengthen maritime and coastal security along the coast of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh.

The ship is 27.80-m long with a displacement of 105 tonnes and max speed of 45 knots (85 kmph). The vessel is provided with advanced navigation and communication equipment for safe navigation. The quick reaction ability coupled with modern equipment and systems provides her the capability to respond to any situation at very short notice.

The ship is commanded by Assistant Commandant Ashish Sharma and will be based at Krishnapatnam under the administrative and operational control of Commander, Coast Guard District Headquarters No 6, Visakhapatnam, a Defence Ministry release stated.