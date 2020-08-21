STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry records 313 fresh COVID-19 cases and six more deaths, 300 patients discharged

Among the new cases, 299 are in Puducherry region, eight in Karaikal region, five in Yanam region and one in Mahe region

Published: 21st August 2020 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 01:31 PM

As many as 1964 COVID-19 patients are in home isolation while 1553 are admitted to hospitals (Photo | G Pattabi Raman, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: After the biggest spike of 554 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the number came down to 313 in the last 24 hours in the Union territory. This took the total cases to 9594 and active cases to 3517.

Six deaths were also recorded taking the toll to 143 on Friday. This included five people in Puducherry region and one in Karaikal region.

Releasing the information, Director of Health Dr S Mohan Kumar said among the new cases, 299 are in Puducherry region, eight in Karaikal region, five in Yanam region and one in Mahe region.

As many as 1964 COVID-19 patients are in home isolation while 1553 are admitted to hospitals. Of the 1553 undergoing treatment in hospitals, 1392 are in Puducherry region (including 530 in COVID care centres in private medical colleges), 77 in Karaikal GH, 81 in Yanam GH and three in Mahe GH.

Of the 1964 cases in home isolation, 1836 are in Puducherry, 87 in Karaikal and 39 in Yanam.

As many as 5934 COVID-19 patients have been treated and discharged including 300 on Friday. The fatality rate is 1.49 percent and recovery rate 61.85 percent.

