Raja Desingh memorial site in Ranipet soon to get a facelift

A detailed project report (DPR) to convert the memorial sites into either a monument or a tourist attraction is under preparation.

The memorial sites of Raja Desingh and his queen Ranibai lying in pathetic conditions (Photo | S Dinesh)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

The historically important structures built in memory of Raja Desingh and his queen Ranibai located on the banks of Palar river in Ranipet is set to get a facelift soon as CM Edappadi K Palaniswami has given nod for a proposal at the review meeting held in Vellore on Thursday.

Ranipet district collector S Divyadharshini mooted the proposal at the joint review meeting of Vellore, Tirupathur, and Ranipet districts.

“The DPR preparation is on now. Only after getting the report, it will be decided whether to convert it into a historical monument or a place of tourist attraction. The Chief Minister has given the nod at the meeting when the proposal was presented before him,” Divyadharshini told The New Indian Express on Friday.

The history goes on to say that Raja Desingh of Gingee, a Rajput chieftain originally known as Raja Tej Singh, was killed in the Gingee battle by Arcot Nawab Sadauttulla Khan in the eighteenth century.

The royal widow, Ranibai, jumped into the pyre of her husband to kill self.

Moved by her unflinching love for husband and the valour Raja Desingh shown in the war, although having a smaller army, the Nawab built the two structures on the banks of Palar river in memory of the royal couple.

Both the structures have been remaining dilapidated for long without proper maintenance. The land was owned by a private party.

However, after the trifurcation of the new district, the authorities initiated action to renovate the memorial sites.

“We talked to the landowner on the importance of the memorial structure. He readily accepted our request and registered the land measuring about an acre in the name of the district administration in March,” the collector said.

Presently, the weeds and shrubs grown around the memorial sites, locals call them Raja Rani mandapam, are being removed.

Fencing will also come up around the structures. “Fencing work is also going on. It will be completed in 10 days,” Divyadharshin stated.

