‘Schools must not hold any exams now’

Published: 21st August 2020 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of Justices MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha on Thursday observed that schools must refrain from giving periodical tests and examinations in the online mode of classes. “Health of the children must be given priority rather than exposing to electronic items,”  emphasised the bench.

According to the petitioners, parents are forced to expose children to smartphones and other gadgets with uninterrupted internet connectivity. The said exposure of young minds is hazardous to their health and mental development, submitted petitioners.

The bench observed the purpose of education should be to bring about equality but the education system in our country ends up perpetuating inequality. Each of the classes has been given the time duration and also other modalities in holding them, the state contended at the court. The court also wondered whether a student studying in an elite school be compared with the one studying in a government school?

The court orally observed that there requires to be a level playing field in the framing of guidelines as some of the students are technologically disadvantaged. However, the counsel for the petitioners argued that the guidelines framed by the state are practically impossible to be followed by schools and colleges.

The bench directed the state to file detailed submissions on the contentions made by petitioners. Additional solicitor general of India R Sankaranarayanan submitted that the detailed guidelines framed by the central government will be submitted to the court. The court then recording the submissions adjourned the plea to Monday for the state to file its arguments.

