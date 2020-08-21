Two die of asphyxiation near dyeing unit in Kancheepuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men died of asphyxiation while cleaning the drainage at Muthialpet in Kancheepuram district. The deceased were identified as Lakshmanan (48) from Vallupakkam and Sunil (26) from Muthialpet.

There are more than 50 dyeing units in Walajabad that discharge effluents directly into the municipal drainage system, said the police. “After the public complained about pollution of groundwater, the TNPCB ordered dyeing units to clean the treatment plant setup in their respective areas. The effluents were clogged at a drainage pipeline and the in-charge of one unit had called two workers to clean up the plant and then the drainage system,” said a police officer.

On Thursday afternoon, Lakshmanan and another worker Selvaraj (46) opened the drainage slab in Muthialpet. Lakshmanan who entered first asphyxiated and hearing his cries Selvaraj called others.

“Sunil whose house is near the unit reached out to help Lakshmanan, but he also inhaled the poisonous fumes and fell into the manhole,” said the police officer.

Walajabad Police was informed along with the Kancheepuram Fire and Rescue personnel. The fire personnel fished out the bodies and sent it to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital. Police said that the owner of the unit escaped.

A senior police officer said that caustic soda, soda ash and acetic acid are used and it is the same type of process used in other clothing industries across the state. For every kg of cotton, 60 litres of effluents are discharged. The effluents are directly discharged into municipal drains illegally by almost all units. Instead of treating them at the oxidation pond, the effluents are sent to municipality pipelines, said the police.