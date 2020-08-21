STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Two die of asphyxiation near dyeing unit in Kancheepuram

They were cleaning drainage at Muthialpet; cops say over 50 dyeing units discharge effluents into drainage system

Published: 21st August 2020 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men died of asphyxiation while cleaning the drainage at Muthialpet in Kancheepuram district. The deceased were identified as Lakshmanan (48) from Vallupakkam and Sunil (26) from Muthialpet. 

There are more than 50 dyeing units in Walajabad that discharge effluents directly into the municipal drainage system, said the police. “After the public complained about pollution of groundwater, the TNPCB ordered dyeing units to clean the treatment plant setup in their respective areas. The effluents were clogged at a drainage pipeline and the in-charge of one unit had called two workers to clean up the plant and then the drainage system,” said a police officer.

On Thursday afternoon, Lakshmanan and another worker Selvaraj (46) opened the drainage slab in Muthialpet. Lakshmanan who entered first asphyxiated and hearing his cries Selvaraj called others. 
“Sunil whose house is near the unit reached out to help Lakshmanan, but he also inhaled the poisonous fumes and fell into the manhole,” said the police officer.

Walajabad Police was informed along with the Kancheepuram Fire and Rescue personnel. The fire personnel fished out the bodies and sent it to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital. Police said that the owner of the unit escaped. 

A senior police officer said that caustic soda, soda ash and acetic acid are used and it is the same type of process used in other clothing industries across the state. For every kg of cotton, 60 litres of effluents are discharged. The effluents are directly discharged into municipal drains illegally by almost all units. Instead of treating them at the oxidation pond, the effluents are sent to municipality pipelines, said the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kancheepuram death
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp