3,000 cops deployed in Coimbatore for Vinayaka Chaturthi

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore police have deployed 3,000 police personnel in both urban and rural areas to maintain law and order during Vinayaka Chaturthi festival celebrations. The initiative was taken after some Hindu outfits openly called for defiance of the HC order that prohibited processions and installation of idols in public places.

People throng streets at Parry’s

corner in Chennai for a last-minute

purchase ahead of Vinayaka Chaturthi

City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan said 1,500 personnel have been deployed in sensitive areas within city. Similarly, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ara Arularasu told TNIE that he has issued orders for deployment of another 1,500 personnel, including five companies of battalions, for surveillance. The official said action would be taken against those defying the court order and idols would be seized.

The State had banned public celebrations of the festival given the pandemic situation. Disposing of a plea that challenged the decision, a division bench of the Madras HC on Friday allowed installation and immersion of idols only by individuals.

The court in its order also said that individuals celebrating should follow pandemic guidelines while immersing idols and no organisations would be allowed to hold any celebrations and processions. Meanwhile, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and the district administration have made all the arrangements to help individuals in the immersion process. According to sources, three lakes - Kurichi, Singanallur, and Muthanan - have been earmarked for the city dwellers. In rural areas, 12 water bodies have been earmarked for the purpose.