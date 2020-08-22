STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

3,000 cops deployed in Coimbatore for Vinayaka Chaturthi

Coimbatore police have deployed 3,000 police personnel in both urban and rural areas to maintain law and order during Vinayaka Chaturthi festival celebrations. 

Published: 22nd August 2020 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus-killing idols kept for sales at a shop on Mount Road in Chennai on Friday | r satish babu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore police have deployed 3,000 police personnel in both urban and rural areas to maintain law and order during Vinayaka Chaturthi festival celebrations. The initiative was taken after some Hindu outfits openly called for defiance of the HC order that prohibited processions and installation of idols in public places.  

People throng streets at Parry’s
corner in Chennai for a last-minute
purchase ahead of Vinayaka Chaturthi

City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan said 1,500 personnel have been deployed in sensitive areas within city. Similarly, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ara Arularasu told TNIE that he has issued orders for deployment of another 1,500 personnel, including five companies of battalions, for surveillance. The official said action would be taken against those defying the court order and idols would be seized.  

The State had banned public celebrations of the festival given the pandemic situation. Disposing of a plea that challenged the decision, a division bench of the Madras HC on Friday allowed installation and immersion of idols only by individuals. 

The court in its order also said that individuals celebrating should follow pandemic guidelines while immersing idols and no organisations would be allowed to hold any celebrations and processions. Meanwhile, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and the district administration have made all the arrangements to help individuals in the immersion process. According to sources, three lakes - Kurichi, Singanallur, and Muthanan - have been earmarked for the city dwellers. In rural areas, 12 water bodies have been earmarked for the purpose.       

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coimbatore Vinayaka Chaturthi
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp