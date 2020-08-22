Action against kin for burying suspect with machete: SP

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar on Friday said that action would be taken against the kin of a deceased murder suspect for burying his body along with a machete.

Earlier, the suspect, P Durai Muthu (30), had hurled a country-made bomb at the police team attempting to arrest him, in which, a 28-year-old constable, Subramanian was killed. The suspect, who was also injured, succumbed later, said sources.

Besides several people from the suspect’s community spreading memes and videos praising his “valour”, his relatives buried his body with a machete. Jeyakumar said the police have been conducting inquiries on how the bombs were sourced. “We have recovered only one country bomb from the scene, and are inquiring where it was made,” he said.