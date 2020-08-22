Astrologer held for man’s murder

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: An astrologer in Panruti was arrested after he allegedly murdered a man and buried the body in the premises of a temple. Police sources said one M Manjula (29) of Padaiveetu Ammankovil street after separating from her husband, was living with one Kannadhasan of Thiruvallur street.

A few months ago, Manjula started working as a helper for astrologer Gopinath (54), and the duo developed a relationship. Irked over this, Kannadhasan confronted Gopinath and asked him to end the relationship. Finding Kannadhasan as an obstacle to his affair, Gopinath along with a few friends murdered him and buried the body in the temple premises, said the sources.

Manjula, on August 12, filed a complaint at Panruti police station that Kannadhasan had gone missing. An inquiry led to unravelling of the murder. Panruti police, in presence of tehsildar, dug out the body on Thursday night and sent it for autopsy. While Gopinath was arrested, a hunt was launched for his accomplices. Meanwhile, the police are questioning Manjula to ascertain her role in this.