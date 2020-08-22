Bed scarcity: ISRO to give home treatment for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients at Sriharikota

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

CHENNAI: The ISRO employees at Sriharikota who contracted Covid-19 and are asymptomatic would be provided home treatment due to scarcity of hospital beds in Chennai and Nellore.

An official communication issued by the Controller of Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota (SDSC-Shar),

V Kumbakarnan, stated: “As number of Covid-19 cases in our community has increased, and due to non-availability of beds at the CHSS-recognised hospitals in Chennai and Nellore, it has been decided to treat asymptomatic patients at home in consultation with the team of physicians and senior doctors.”

CHSS-recognised hospitals form part of the Contributory Health Services Scheme of the Central government.

“Immediately on diagnosis of the infection, a team of doctors will monitor the health status of patients and their family members over phone and prescribe medicines. Each family with a positive case will be given a thermometer and pulse oxymeter to monitor health parameters,” the communication accessed by The New Indian Express stated. The decision to treat patients at home or hospital shall be at the discretion of medical team on a case-by-case basis.

“Priority will be given to those with comorbid conditions. They will be shifted to the CHSS-recognised centres, based on the availability of beds. However, all efforts are being taken from the management side to ensure the welfare of employees. All are requested to co-operate,” the controller said.

In the last two days alone, at least a dozen fresh cases were reported both inside Sriharikota and at the employee colonies in Sullurpet.

​The space station has already suspended all regular activities temporarily, to contain the spread. The official said, the rocket launch station had been functioning with minimum staff, to take care of critical activities.