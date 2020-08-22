Bodies of four TN medical students who drowned in Russia reach Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The bodies of four medical students who drowned in Volga River in Russia on August 8 arrived in Chennai on Friday evening. The deceased - M Stephan of Otteri, Mohammed Ashiq of Tarapuram, Ramu Vignesh of Thittakudi and Manoj Anand of Thalaivasal in Salem - were pursuing medicine at Volgograd State Medical University.

Officials told the familieis that due to the pandemic, there was a delay in bringing back the bodies. “We approached lots of authorities. We were scared that bringing back the body would get delayed, but it has arrived faster than expected,” said Praveen Kumar, uncle of Stephen. He added the funeral will take place at Kilpauk Cemetery on Saturday.