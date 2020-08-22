STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Central deputes experts from JIPMER to review steps taken by Puducherry govt after L-G Bedi's SOS

The team would review the public health measures, infection prevention and control practice, clinical management protocol being implemented for COVID-19.

Published: 22nd August 2020 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

The Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory Kiran Bedi had made a plea for a Central team to study the management of the pandemic. (Photo | G Pattabi Raman, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  Responding to a request from Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, the Union Health Ministry has deputed a three-member team to assist the Puducherry health department in the review of health measures and clinical management for COVID-19.

The team consists of Dr Sonali Sarkar, head of the Department of Community Medicine; Dr S Sujatha, a professor in the Department of Microbiology; and Dr Saka Vinod Kumar, a professor in the Department of Respiratory Medicine, all from JIPMER.

The team will undertake visits to all districts and containment zones in Puducherry and review public health measures, infection prevention, and clinical management protocol being implemented for COVID 19.

It will submit a daily report of activities to both the Union Ministry and Puducherry Health department.  Before concluding the visit, the team will submit a report of observations and suggestions to the L-G’s office and Health department here with a copy to the MoHFW.

This comes after Chief Minister V Narayanasamy refused to pay heed to Bedi’s advice of appointing an expert committee to advise the government on COVID-19 control measures.

 Lt.Governor thanked the central government for immediately responding to her plea for help. “We pray for the safety and good health of the people of Puducherry and may all the collective efforts being put in by everyone lead to enhanced safety of all at work, COVID warriors in white, khaki or pink and in the field doing duties putting themselves at risk in their fight against COVID 19," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Kiran Bedi
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp