Central deputes experts from JIPMER to review steps taken by Puducherry govt after L-G Bedi's SOS

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Responding to a request from Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, the Union Health Ministry has deputed a three-member team to assist the Puducherry health department in the review of health measures and clinical management for COVID-19.

The team consists of Dr Sonali Sarkar, head of the Department of Community Medicine; Dr S Sujatha, a professor in the Department of Microbiology; and Dr Saka Vinod Kumar, a professor in the Department of Respiratory Medicine, all from JIPMER.

The team will undertake visits to all districts and containment zones in Puducherry and review public health measures, infection prevention, and clinical management protocol being implemented for COVID 19.

It will submit a daily report of activities to both the Union Ministry and Puducherry Health department. Before concluding the visit, the team will submit a report of observations and suggestions to the L-G’s office and Health department here with a copy to the MoHFW.

This comes after Chief Minister V Narayanasamy refused to pay heed to Bedi’s advice of appointing an expert committee to advise the government on COVID-19 control measures.

Lt.Governor thanked the central government for immediately responding to her plea for help. “We pray for the safety and good health of the people of Puducherry and may all the collective efforts being put in by everyone lead to enhanced safety of all at work, COVID warriors in white, khaki or pink and in the field doing duties putting themselves at risk in their fight against COVID 19," she said.