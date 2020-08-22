Chennai Corporation issues ‘oversight mechanism’ to hawk over crowd at TASMAC outlets

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has created an oversight mechanism to ensure that the reopening of Tasmac outlets in the city doesn’t create any violations of Covid protocols. The outlets were allowed to reopen in the city from August 18, except those located in malls and containment zones.

The civic body has issued an order, dated August 17, to make sure that the situation doesn’t go awry. A direction from the Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation, to the zonal officials in all 15 zones, states that there shall be an oversight mechanism in anticipation of crowd owing to distribution of tokens at Tasmac outlets.

It was earlier reported, according to a previous GO, that a shop shall issue only 500 tokens to customers in a day, and will function only from 10 am to 7 pm. The GO also stated that bars would not be opened.

A team of Corporation officials, from various departments at the zonal level, has been designated to inspect these shops at least twice a day.

“The team is constituted to recommend necessary action, including closure of shop, if any violations are observed,” the statement said. However, no fines have been specified in the order. “We have decided against imposing fines, but the outlets will be closed right away in case of repeated violations,” a senior corporation official told Express.

According to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued, not more than five persons are allowed at the shop at any given time. A social distancing of six feet between two customers should also be maintained, along with the compulsory wearing of mask. Moreover, in each retail liquor shop, additional personnel need to be deployed to avoid crowding, the SOP stated.