Fearing action over 'national flag' remarks, BJP's S Ve Shekhar moves Madras HC for advance bail

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP functionary S Ve Shekhar, who feared arrest at the hands of the Central Crime Branch police for his alleged utterances against the National Flag, has moved the Madras High Court seeking advance bail.

Following an online complaint from Rajarathinam of Nungambakkam to the Greater Chennai Corporation, the City police on August 13 had registered a case for an offence under Sec. 2 of the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, against Shekhar.

According to the complaint, Shekhar had uttered offensive remarks about the National Flag and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in a video that he had uploaded on social media.