Governor, EPS, OPS extend Vinayaka Chaturthi greetings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday extended Vinayaka Chaturthi greetings to the people of the State.

The Governor, in his message, said, “Lord Ganesha is revered as an embodiment of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. It is common practice to invoke and chant the name of Lord Ganesha before starting any good work so that all obstacles are removed.” “On this occasion, let us pray for the people of the State and Nation, so that they may be blessed with prosperity and bountiful happiness in the times to come.

May this festival bring peace, prosperity, harmony, and good health in our lives,” he added. The Chief Minister, in his message, said, “People used to celebrate Chaturthi festival by installing Vinayaka idols made up of clay at their homes and garland with different flowers. I wish by the grace of Lord Vinayaka let prosperity blossom in the lives of all.”