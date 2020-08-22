Palaniswami unveils projects worth Rs 137.65 crore in Namakkal

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami unveiled 130 new projects worth Rs 137.65 crore in Namakkal on Friday. Speaking after reviewing Covid preventive measures in the district, he said that a total of 68 works worth Rs 15 crore under Kudimaramathu scheme have been completed and that works on modernising Raja, Komarapalayam, Poiyeri, and Mohanur canals worth Rs 184 crore are going on and that once they are completed, the farmers in the tail-end of the Cauvery river would get sufficient water for irrigation.

“Besides, work on the construction of a new check dam on Pudangan river is being carried out with an outlay of Rs 1.7 crore. Works worth Rs 36 crore to replenish Thirumanimutharu in Namakkal and Salem are also on. A check dam would be built across the Cauvery in Anichampalayam and Punjai Pugalur at Rs 406 crore,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that for laying ring road in Namakkal, land acquisition has been initiated and Rs 87 crore has been allotted. “Tiruchengode ring-road works will be commenced at the earliest. As many as 23 road works worth Rs 63.9 crore have been taken up with the help of NABARD in the district. Tender process for Tiruchengode - Erode road works worth Rs 320 crore is on,” he added.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at construction site of the medical college hospital in Namakkal on Friday

CM’s reply to Stalin

In reply to DMK president MK Stalin’s allegation that the State’s law and order is bad, Palaniswami said that he was not able to understand what Stalin meant. “Policemen arrest people. It is their duty. Hence, we cannot decide anything just by analysing one or two incidents. When DMK was in power, one of their district secretaries was hacked brutally in Tiruvarur, ex-Minister T Krishnan was killed, three persons were torched to death. Like this, there are a lot of examples.

TN is one of the top States when it comes to maintaining law and order.” On allegations regarding DMK MLAs and MPs not being allowed to take part in government functions, the CM said they did not stop anyone. “We are in a precarious position as Covid is spreading fast. “In today’s meeting, Namakkal MP AKP Chinraj also participated. Before coming to the meeting, we ask them to undergo Covid test. I also underwent the test before the meeting,” he said.

Re-starting public transport

On re-starting public transportation, he said, “The government’s duty is to save people’s lives. If buses start operation, it would be difficult to trace contacts of Covid patients.” He also reiterated that all MLAs and MPs have the right to voice their opinion on second capital. On Covid, he said a total of 40,032 samples were collected in the district, which has three testing centres and 436 beds in government hospitals and 255 in 15 private hospitals. The CM also congratulated N Kaniga, a class XII student who scored 490 marks out of 500 in CBSE class XII exams.

